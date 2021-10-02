Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. Halma has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

