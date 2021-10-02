Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

HJLI opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $17.68.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

