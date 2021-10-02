Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Critical Analysis

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.03 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -64.35 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.70 $3.62 billion $4.01 13.20

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hancock Whitney and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 1 3.25 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 9 0 2.69

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $53.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83%

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats The Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

