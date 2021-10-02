Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 5.7%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.47. 177,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,679,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

