Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

