Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in September

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $$29.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

