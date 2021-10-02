Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.
Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.10 and a one year high of C$40.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.70.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.