Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.10 and a one year high of C$40.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.70.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

