Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $428.02

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.02 ($5.59) and traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.71). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.59), with a volume of 81,885 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of £138.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 525.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 428.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

