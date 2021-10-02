Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $9,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $8,658,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $6,041,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $4,838,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

