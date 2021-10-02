HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,185,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

PBE stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.