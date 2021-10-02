HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

