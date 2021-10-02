Head-To-Head Analysis: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) versus Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kallo has a beta of 4.86, meaning that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kallo and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.66 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kallo and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kallo and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A -700,599.88% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

