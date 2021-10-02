Head-To-Head Analysis: The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) versus Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ)

Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beverly Hills Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 9 0 2.69

The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $53.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beverly Hills Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.70 $3.62 billion $4.01 13.20

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beverly Hills Bancorp

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

