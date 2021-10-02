Head-To-Head Comparison: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and Infobird, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Infobird.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Infobird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 10.10 -$40.36 million ($1.17) -20.41 Infobird $14.53 million 3.98 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Infobird on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.