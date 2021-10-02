Head-To-Head Contrast: HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HOYA has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 23.44% 21.09% 16.88% Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HOYA and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HOYA and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.17 billion 10.96 $1.18 billion $3.16 48.49 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.34 billion 3.55 $431.00 million $1.71 20.03

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HOYA beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa. The Injectables segment includes generic injectable products distributed globally and primarily used in hospitals. The Generics segment focuses on oral and other non-injectable generic products, and is sold in the U.S. retail market. The Others segment comprises of Arab Medical Containers Ltd., International Pharmaceutical Research Center Ltd., and the chemicals division of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Jordan). The company was founded by Samih Taleb Darwazah in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

