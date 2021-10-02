Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $468,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,234,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,283.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,390.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,360.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

