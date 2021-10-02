Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Public Storage worth $94,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

