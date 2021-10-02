Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,163.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $121,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

