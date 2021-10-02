Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $86.97 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 507,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

