Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 338.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 660,746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of American Express worth $141,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.