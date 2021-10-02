Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $220,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $487.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

