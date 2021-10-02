Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.37

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.84. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

