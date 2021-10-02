Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. 9,176,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,716. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

