Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Up 373.6% in September

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 373.6% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTPA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. 30,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

