Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of HLT traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. 4,563,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,241. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

