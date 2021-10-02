Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.75

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.75 and traded as high as C$37.51. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$37.36, with a volume of 122,111 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.8499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.