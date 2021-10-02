Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $343.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.20 million and the highest is $362.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

