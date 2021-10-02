HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,293 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,153 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

