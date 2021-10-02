Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

