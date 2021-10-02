HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $393,060.23 and $34,016.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

