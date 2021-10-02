Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,344 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $37.82 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -252.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

