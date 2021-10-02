Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 967.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
Hypera Company Profile
