i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Down 66.5% in September

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF remained flat at $$2.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

