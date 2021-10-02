IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 164,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

