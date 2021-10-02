ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $19.12. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 4,920,679 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,666 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,381 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.