iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,673 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.19% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

