Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPGGF stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,253. Imperium Group Global has a 1-year low of 0.95 and a 1-year high of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.59.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

