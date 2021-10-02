Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,727,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 94,262.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.80. 1,209,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

