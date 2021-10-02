Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 497 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

