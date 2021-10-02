Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 450 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 86,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

