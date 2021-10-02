Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.20 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after buying an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

