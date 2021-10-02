Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.