Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

