Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

