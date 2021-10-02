Infinitecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

