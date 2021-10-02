ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

