InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 216.4% in September

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 216.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ INM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 215,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $776,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

