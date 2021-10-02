Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 2,456.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

