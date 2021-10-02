Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 2,456.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.80.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.