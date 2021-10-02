Insider Buying: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) CEO Purchases $19,950.00 in Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) CEO Eric A. Adams bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.