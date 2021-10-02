Insider Buying: Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Insider Purchases 5,018 Shares of Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) insider James Cameron purchased 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

Shares of LON ORIT opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Friday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £531.55 million and a P/E ratio of 48.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

